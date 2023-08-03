Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured trying to cut oxygen cylinder

A man from Provencal, La. was badly hurt while trying to cut an oxygen cylinder using a grinder.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PROVENCAL, La. (KSLA) - A man from Provencal was seriously injured in an accident Thursday and had to be airlifted to the hospital, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, sheriff’s office deputies and EMS personnel responded to a report about a medical emergency involving a container explosion in the 100 block of Harmony Road near Provencal.

When they got there, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. A Life Air Med chopper was sent to the scene to take the man to a regional trauma center for treatment.

The sheriff’s office says witnesses report seeing the man using a grinder in an attempt to cut an oxygen cylinder for scrap metal when the bottle exploded.

