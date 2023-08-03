Getting Answers
It’ll cool off one day, just not in this forecast...

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! I know these forecasts have become difficult to get through, imagine being the one having to write and present them! Sunny skies and more very hot conditions are in the books for your Thursday with highs likely rising to around 105 across the ArkLaTex. Feels like temperatures are expected to rise above 110 degrees and thus the Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for the entire region until 9 PM. If you have plans on this fine THursday evening, we’ll likely see the 90s into midnight.

This dangerous heatwave continues through the end of the week with highs on Friday again around 105 and feels like temperatures over 110. Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be extended all the way through Friday with future forecast updates. This will truly be a dangerous stretch of heat for the ArkLaTex so limit your time outdoors if possible!

Looking ahead to the weekend, not have much relief, unfortunately. Temperatures will remain well into the triple digits and feels like temperatures will be much hotter. Heat advisories and warnings will likely be extended all the way through the weekend. A handful of storms will be possible for far northern portions of the ArkLaTex but most of the region will stay dry. By early next week, there are some signs of a pattern change that could bring slightly cooler weather and a slightly better chance of some much-needed rain! Keep your fingers crossed for this!

