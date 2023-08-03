Experienced educator named lone finalist for Karnack ISD Superintendent

KARNACK, Texas (KSLA) - A 19-year experienced public school educator has been selected for Karnack Independent School District’s Superintendent position.

On August 2, Mrs. Angela Fitzpatrick, a Marshall native who has entered her 19th year as a public school educator, has been named the lone finalist for superintendent of Karnack ISD (KISD) Board of Trustees.

Fitzpatrick will take the lead of KISD from Mrs. Amy Dickson, who is retiring in December.

“It is my goal to build upon the Karnack Independent School District’s successes, sustain the district’s pride, and continue to make a difference in the lives of students,” said Fitzpatrick, who spent the first 18 years of her career in Marshall ISD. “I will apply myself diligently to this task and work tirelessly with the Board to carry out their vision for KISD.”

“I will strive to earn the respect of Karnack ISD administrators, teachers, staff, and the greater community because I know that when mutual respect occurs, morale is high, and teamwork is evident,” Fitzpatrick said. “I am honored to support and serve the staff of Karnack ISD as we create exceptional learning experiences for students.”

KISD will be welcoming its students back for the 2023-2024 year on August 14.

Learn more about Fitzpatrick by visiting https://karnackisd.org/news/what_s_new/fitzpatrick_named_lone_finalist_-_aug_1_2023.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.