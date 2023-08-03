Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Experienced educator named lone finalist for Karnack ISD Superintendent

A 19-year experienced public school educator has been named the only finalist for Karnack Independent School District’s Superintendent position.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KARNACK, Texas (KSLA) - A 19-year experienced public school educator has been selected for Karnack Independent School District’s Superintendent position.

On August 2, Mrs. Angela Fitzpatrick, a Marshall native who has entered her 19th year as a public school educator, has been named the lone finalist for superintendent of Karnack ISD (KISD) Board of Trustees.

Fitzpatrick will take the lead of KISD from Mrs. Amy Dickson, who is retiring in December.

“It is my goal to build upon the Karnack Independent School District’s successes, sustain the district’s pride, and continue to make a difference in the lives of students,” said Fitzpatrick, who spent the first 18 years of her career in Marshall ISD. “I will apply myself diligently to this task and work tirelessly with the Board to carry out their vision for KISD.”

“I will strive to earn the respect of Karnack ISD administrators, teachers, staff, and the greater community because I know that when mutual respect occurs, morale is high, and teamwork is evident,” Fitzpatrick said. “I am honored to support and serve the staff of Karnack ISD as we create exceptional learning experiences for students.”

KISD will be welcoming its students back for the 2023-2024 year on August 14.

Learn more about Fitzpatrick by visiting https://karnackisd.org/news/what_s_new/fitzpatrick_named_lone_finalist_-_aug_1_2023.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daycare worker arrested for allegedly choking child
Daycare worker arrested for allegedly choking 3-year-old
(Source: KSLA photo illustration)
SPD: Man died after being found unconscious in Shreveport police cruiser
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her
Louisiana released the spring LEAP test results Aug. 2, 2023.
LEAP test results show North Louisiana grew as a whole
The 15-year-old was found with 3 firearms.
15-year-old in possession of 3 firearms arrested by SPD

Latest News

"We are continuing to feel responsible to try to get the information out to the citizens," said...
SWEPCO confirms storm repairs are complete
5 arrested in connection to slaying of 16-year-old
Shreveport Fire Station 20, located at 804 E. Flournoy Lucas Road in southeast Shreveport, is...
Shreveport Fire Station 20 temporarily closes ‘due to possible environmental concerns’
Caddo leaders talk severe storms during meeting