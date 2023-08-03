Dietitian shares tips on healthy snacks for students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s back-to-school season and parents know it can be a struggle to create balanced and healthy food options for kids, especially if they’re picky eaters!

Dietitian Shelley Marie Redmond joined KSLA on Thursday, Aug. 3 to share tips on how to keep students full and happy.

HYDRATION Kids are usually dehydrated and the temperatures are very high. They should be drinking water when they wake up, throughout the day, when they get home, and before starting homework. Try getting them a fun cup or bottle to encourage them!

PROTEIN While fruits & veggies are important, protein needs to be the focus. Protein keeps us full and helps us focus. If your child doesn’t eat meat, try: eggs, dairy, nuts, & special snack bars.

PREPARATION Having snacks ready to go is key! Peel fruit, cut veggies and portion snacks in bags at the beginning of the week so they are ready to grab when they’re needed. You’re more likely to offer up healthy options if they’re easy to access.



WATCH THE INTERVIEW

