Bossier man with mental disability missing

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Officials in Bossier Parish are actively searching for a missing man who has a mental disability.

On July 28, Bossier Crime Stoppers says Brian Cole left his home in the 2800 block of Misty Lane to take the trash out and has not been seen since. Officials say Cole has a mental disability that does not prevent him from caring for himself, but does affect his decision making.

Anyone with information on Cole’s whereabouts is asked to 318-424-4100.

