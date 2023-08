SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tom Arceneaux is expected to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3.

He will be announcing the formation of a Citizens Bond Issue Study Committee for a possible bond election in April 2024.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for a recap of the announcement.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.