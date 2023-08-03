Accomplished ArkLaTex chef competing for a big prize, and your vote could help her

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A chef and food service entrepreneur from Shreveport-Bossier City has been recognized by the James Beard Foundation as a quarterfinalist in celebrity chef Carla Hall’s national competition called Favorite Chef.

Chef Cindy Gleason Johnson is asking for the community’s help in getting her to the next round of the competition by voting by no later than Thursday, Aug. 3.

Local chef, Cindy Gleason Johnson, needs the public's help to win Favorite Chef. (Francesca Benten Moreland)

Johnson is the founder and CEO of the catering business Southern Faire and has repeatedly won or placed in regional competitions, including Louisiana Food Prize, Southern University’s Gentlemen’s Cooking Classic and Great Raft Cupcake Competition.

The chef has steadily been gaining ground in the Favorite Chef contest since June. She’s hoping to reach the quarter finals, which would make her one of the top 1% of all chefs in the competition.

Winners in the competition are based on votes from the public. People can vote daily every day until Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. Click here to vote.

Johnson joined KSLA on Wednesday, Aug. 2 to talk about the competition.

