Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Accomplished ArkLaTex chef competing for a big prize, and your vote could help her

Cindy Gleason Johnson is asking for help getting to the next round by voting for her by Aug. 3
Local chef Cindy Gleason Johnson needs the public's help to win Favorite Chef.
Local chef Cindy Gleason Johnson needs the public's help to win Favorite Chef.(Francesca Benten Moreland)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A chef and food service entrepreneur from Shreveport-Bossier City has been recognized by the James Beard Foundation as a quarterfinalist in celebrity chef Carla Hall’s national competition called Favorite Chef.

Chef Cindy Gleason Johnson is asking for the community’s help in getting her to the next round of the competition by voting by no later than Thursday, Aug. 3.

Local chef, Cindy Gleason Johnson, needs the public's help to win Favorite Chef.
Local chef, Cindy Gleason Johnson, needs the public's help to win Favorite Chef.(Francesca Benten Moreland)

Johnson is the founder and CEO of the catering business Southern Faire and has repeatedly won or placed in regional competitions, including Louisiana Food Prize, Southern University’s Gentlemen’s Cooking Classic and Great Raft Cupcake Competition.

The chef has steadily been gaining ground in the Favorite Chef contest since June. She’s hoping to reach the quarter finals, which would make her one of the top 1% of all chefs in the competition.

Winners in the competition are based on votes from the public. People can vote daily every day until Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. Click here to vote.

Local chef, Cindy Gleason Johnson, needs the public's help to win Favorite Chef.
Local chef, Cindy Gleason Johnson, needs the public's help to win Favorite Chef.(Francesca Benten Moreland)

Johnson joined KSLA on Wednesday, Aug. 2 to talk about the competition.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daycare worker arrested for allegedly choking child
Daycare worker arrested for allegedly choking 3-year-old
Police in Shreveport responded to a robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union on E 70th on...
SPD responds to bank robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union
Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, 43
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City captured in New Mexico
Qunchavis Roshun Webster, DOB: 11/18/1996
Man accused of killing bicycle rider in downtown Shreveport arrested
Date, time set for planned outage in Minden to make repairs on substation

Latest News

Shreveport fraternity chapter accepting applications for youth mentorship program
Shreveport fraternity chapter accepting applications for youth mentorship program
Make A Wish: Cade
Homer teen to live like a Marine thanks to Make-A-Wish
Texarkana teachers prep for new school year
TASD holds orientation for around 65 new teachers
Louisiana released the spring LEAP test results Aug. 2, 2023.
LEAP test results show North Louisiana grew as a whole