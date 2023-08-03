5 arrested in connection to slaying of 16-year-old

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager’s body lie in the roadway for nearly two hours before it was reported to law enforcement.

Marshall police arrested three adults and two juveniles in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old male.

On June 7, just after 1:30 a.m., Marshall Emergency Telecommunications Center received calls regarding a person lying in the road on the 1800 block of Alexander Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased Black male with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials with the police department said.

Because he is a juvenile, no information about his identity will be released.

Marshall Police Department detectives, crime scene investigator and Joint Harrison County Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force investigators documented the evidence and searched for witnesses.

Investigation showed that the victim had been lying in the street for over an hour and a half before authorities were notified. During that time, vehicles drove around the body, and some individuals took photos and video recordings.

According to Marshall police, two juveniles have been arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for robbery, which is a Felony One offense in Texas.

Tyra Valentine, 24, Diamond Roach, 32, and Alexander Morrison, 50, have been arrested and charged with failure to report human remains.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this case, contact Sgt. Rob Farnham with the Marshall Police Department CID division at 903-935-4539. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.

