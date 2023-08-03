Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

5 arrested in connection to slaying of 16-year-old

(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager’s body lie in the roadway for nearly two hours before it was reported to law enforcement.

Marshall police arrested three adults and two juveniles in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old male.

On June 7, just after 1:30 a.m., Marshall Emergency Telecommunications Center received calls regarding a person lying in the road on the 1800 block of Alexander Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased Black male with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials with the police department said.

Because he is a juvenile, no information about his identity will be released.

Marshall Police Department detectives, crime scene investigator and Joint Harrison County Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force investigators documented the evidence and searched for witnesses.

Investigation showed that the victim had been lying in the street for over an hour and a half before authorities were notified. During that time, vehicles drove around the body, and some individuals took photos and video recordings.

According to Marshall police, two juveniles have been arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for robbery, which is a Felony One offense in Texas.

Tyra Valentine, 24, Diamond Roach, 32, and Alexander Morrison, 50, have been arrested and charged with failure to report human remains.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this case, contact Sgt. Rob Farnham with the Marshall Police Department CID division at 903-935-4539. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daycare worker arrested for allegedly choking child
Daycare worker arrested for allegedly choking 3-year-old
(Source: KSLA photo illustration)
SPD: Man died after being found unconscious in Shreveport police cruiser
Police in Shreveport responded to a robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union on E 70th on...
SPD responds to bank robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union
Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, 43
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City captured in New Mexico
Qunchavis Roshun Webster, DOB: 11/18/1996
Man accused of killing bicycle rider in downtown Shreveport arrested

Latest News

"We are continuing to feel responsible to try to get the information out to the citizens," said...
SWEPCO confirms storm repairs are complete
Shreveport Fire Station 20, located at 804 E. Flournoy Lucas Road in southeast Shreveport, is...
Shreveport Fire Station 20 temporarily closes ‘due to possible environmental concerns’
Caddo leaders talk severe storms during meeting
Louisiana released the spring LEAP test results Aug. 2, 2023.
LEAP test results show North Louisiana grew as a whole