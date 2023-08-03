Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China

A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was...
A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was arrested at Naval Base Ventura County north of Los Angeles.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press and JULIE WATSON and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and tied to China, U.S. officials said Thursday.

A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday on a charge related to espionage involving conspiracy to send national defense information to Chinese officials, according to the U.S. officials, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another sailor was arrested at Naval Base Ventura County north of Los Angeles and charged with conspiracy and receipt of a bribe from a Chinese official, the U.S. officials said. It was unclear if the two cases were related.

The U.S. Justice Department declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press. Federal officials were expected to release more details at a press conference scheduled in San Diego later Thursday.

____

Baldor reported from Washington.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daycare worker arrested for allegedly choking child
Daycare worker arrested for allegedly choking 3-year-old
(Source: KSLA photo illustration)
SPD: Man died after being found unconscious in Shreveport police cruiser
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her
Louisiana released the spring LEAP test results Aug. 2, 2023.
LEAP test results show North Louisiana grew as a whole
The 15-year-old was found with 3 firearms.
15-year-old in possession of 3 firearms arrested by SPD

Latest News

Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, one found near a floating barrier that Texas installed
FILE - United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics...
Two years after Tokyo, Simone Biles is coming back from ‘the twisties.’ Not every gymnast does
Former President Donald Trump boards his plane at Newark Liberty International Airport in...
Trump is en route to Washington to face charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election
Officer Matthew Hare, 22, was struck and killed by a train while responding to a call.
Police officer struck, killed by train while responding to call, officials say
Andrew Matthews, 37, left a recording device in "staff only" restrooms at Ochsner Medical...
Man accused of hiding camera inside restroom to record hospital staff, sheriff says