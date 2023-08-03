18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – An 18-year-old died after being hit by a tire in a construction zone on an interstate highway in Kentucky Wednesday night.
According to a police report, crews took Braxton Willoughby to the hospital, where the coroner pronounced him dead about an hour later.
The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and hit Willoughby, causing traumatic injuries to his torso.
The report did not confirm whether he was working in the construction zone.
In July, a University of Kentucky student died after a tire from another vehicle came loose and hit her car on I-75 in northern Kentucky.
