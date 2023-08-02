Testing results for north Louisiana schools to be announced

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana’s State Superintendent will break the seal of the envelope and reveal how north Louisiana fared on its end-of-year exams.

On August 2, the Louisiana Department of Education and State Superintendent, Dr. Cade Brumley, and Deputy Superintendent Office of Teaching & Learning, Dr. Jenna Chaisson will hold a press conference to announce the 2022 LEAP Exam testing results for north Louisiana. The press conference is being held at the Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City.

“They have been working incredibly hard, and I’m so proud of our educators’ continued resilience and really their dedication to academic excellence, and so I’m really very hopeful for the future of our state,” says Dr. Chaisson.

The results of the scores are an indicator of how the state and individual schools are performing.

“In those core, four subject areas, English, language arts, mathematics, Social Studies, and Science, they’ll be able to see their own child’s performance when it comes to those grade level expectations and standards that are said, for every grade level and content area,” explains Dr. Chaisson. “So this can inform parents, what do my children know? What do they need to work on for next year? What conversations might I need to have with their teacher heading into this new school year.”

Today’s scores are for each school and school system, individual student scores can be seen by contacting your child’s school.

