Teenager shot on Marquette Street

No arrests have been made.
By Amia Lewis
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager is fighting for his life in the hospital after getting shot by another teenager.

It happened on Marquette Street just before 6 p.m. on Marquette Street. According to the Shreveport Police Department, two teens got into an altercation before one teen pulled a gun on the other and fired.

The victim was taken to the hospital with possible life threating-injuries, says SPD.

Police have not made any arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

