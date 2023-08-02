Teenager shot on Marquette Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager is fighting for his life in the hospital after getting shot by another teenager.
It happened on Marquette Street just before 6 p.m. on Marquette Street. According to the Shreveport Police Department, two teens got into an altercation before one teen pulled a gun on the other and fired.
The victim was taken to the hospital with possible life threating-injuries, says SPD.
Police have not made any arrests.
The investigation is ongoing.
