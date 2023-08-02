Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Striking writers and studios will meet this week to discuss restarting negotiations

A tour bus passes a picket sign outside Paramount studios on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Los...
A tour bus passes a picket sign outside Paramount studios on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. Screenwriters began striking to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press and ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Union leaders told striking Hollywood writers Tuesday night that they plan to meet with representatives for studios to discuss restarting negotiations after the first official communication between the two sides since the strike began three months ago.

The Writers Guild of America sent an email to members saying that the head of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents major studios, streaming services and production companies in negotiations, requested a meeting on Friday to discuss the resumption of contract talks.

“We’ll be back in communication with you sometime after the meeting with further information,” the email read. “As we’ve said before, be wary of rumors. Whenever there is important news to share, you will hear it directly from us.”

It was not immediately known whether a similar overture was made to union leaders for Hollywood actors, who have been on strike since July 14.

Asked about the prospect of talks with either guild, a spokesperson for the AMPTP in an email said only that “We remain committed to finding a path to mutually beneficial deals with both Unions.”

An email to a representative from the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which represents striking film and television actors, was not immediately returned.

Talks between screenwriters and their employers collapsed on May 1, and the first of the two strikes that have frozen production in Hollywood began a day later. Issues behind the strike include pay rates amid inflation, the use of smaller writing staffs for shorter seasons of television shows, and control over artificial intelligence in the screenwriting process.

“I had hoped that we would already have had some kind of conversations with the industry by now,” SAG-AFTRA Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland told The Associated Press earlier Tuesday, before the email was sent to writers. “Obviously, that hasn’t happened yet, but I’m optimistic.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Shreveport responded to a robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union on E 70th on...
SPD responds to bank robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union
Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, 43
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City captured in New Mexico
Qunchavis Roshun Webster, DOB: 11/18/1996
Man accused of killing bicycle rider in downtown Shreveport arrested
Shooting on Ridgeway Avenue in Lakeview.
Teen killed in shooting north of Cross Lake identified by coroner’s office
Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured

Latest News

A man who abducted a 6-year-old girl and beat her to death two decades ago was put to death....
Missouri man executed for murdering 6-year-old girl in 2002
Master Adrian Compton Jr., 5, remains hospitalized after his father says he was attacked by a...
‘He’s fighting’: 5-year-old recovering after dog attack at uncle’s house
A lower credit rating, over time, could raise borrowing costs for the U.S. (CNN, POOL, SENATE...
Fitch lowers US debt rating from highest level
The officer helped the kitten find a safe and loving home, and she has helped him a lot, too....
Police officer adopts abandoned kitten he helped while on duty