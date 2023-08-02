SporTran sees more than 300% increase in ridership since launch of Zero Fare program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran officials say the company’s Zero Fare program has been a big success so far.

Company officials say as of June 30, ridership is up 353% over 2021 numbers. The Zero Fare program was launched in 2022 in an effort to bring riders back to public transit. The program was made possible by a grant from the federal government and covers the cost of a ride for all SporTran bus and OnDemand passengers.

“On behalf of myself and the entire team at SporTran, we’re ecstatic to see this incredible increase in ridership,” SporTran CEO Dinero Washington stated. “COVID took a big toll on public transit systems across the nation. To welcome people back to SporTran once the COVID emergency relaxed, we implemented Zero Fare, and it’s working. From healthcare services to accessing free meals to reaching domestic violence safe houses, we’ve heard from organizations across Shreveport-Bossier who’ve seen a large uptick in citizens using their services. Public transit is important to the vitality of any community, and these numbers prove it.”

2021 2023 Increase % of Increase Ridership during first 6 months of year 384,484 1,742,893 1,358,409 353%

SporTran says public transit systems are funded by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) based on ridership numbers. Increased ridership means more funding for SporTran, resulting in:

More hiring opportunities and positions

Improved technology for riders

Greater access to community services

Overall stronger transit agency

