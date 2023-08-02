Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SporTran sees more than 300% increase in ridership since launch of Zero Fare program

SporTran has seen a huge increase in ridership since launching its Zero Fare program.
SporTran has seen a huge increase in ridership since launching its Zero Fare program.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran officials say the company’s Zero Fare program has been a big success so far.

Company officials say as of June 30, ridership is up 353% over 2021 numbers. The Zero Fare program was launched in 2022 in an effort to bring riders back to public transit. The program was made possible by a grant from the federal government and covers the cost of a ride for all SporTran bus and OnDemand passengers.

“On behalf of myself and the entire team at SporTran, we’re ecstatic to see this incredible increase in ridership,” SporTran CEO Dinero Washington stated. “COVID took a big toll on public transit systems across the nation. To welcome people back to SporTran once the COVID emergency relaxed, we implemented Zero Fare, and it’s working. From healthcare services to accessing free meals to reaching domestic violence safe houses, we’ve heard from organizations across Shreveport-Bossier who’ve seen a large uptick in citizens using their services. Public transit is important to the vitality of any community, and these numbers prove it.”

20212023Increase% of Increase
Ridership during first 6 months of year384,4841,742,8931,358,409353%

SporTran says public transit systems are funded by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) based on ridership numbers. Increased ridership means more funding for SporTran, resulting in:

  • More hiring opportunities and positions
  • Improved technology for riders
  • Greater access to community services
  • Overall stronger transit agency

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Shreveport responded to a robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union on E 70th on...
SPD responds to bank robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union
Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, 43
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City captured in New Mexico
Qunchavis Roshun Webster, DOB: 11/18/1996
Man accused of killing bicycle rider in downtown Shreveport arrested
Date, time set for planned outage in Minden to make repairs on substation
Shooting on Ridgeway Avenue in Lakeview.
Teen killed in shooting north of Cross Lake identified by coroner’s office

Latest News

LEAP testing
Louisiana LEAP scores increase second year in a row
Shreveport Officer Thomas LaValley was killed on Aug. 5, 2015, while responding to a call about...
Blood drive being held to commemorate 8-year anniversary of SPD officer’s death
Fred Jones
Man arrested for reportedly trying to shoot relative over argument about microwave
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Coushatta Water System issues boil advisory