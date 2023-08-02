Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
SPD: Man died after being found unconscious in Shreveport police cruiser

Officers believed he had been suffering a mental health crisis
(Source: KSLA photo illustration)(Source: KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating the death of a man after he was found unconscious in a police cruiser.

It was just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 1) when patrol officers responded to a caller’s complaint about the man being in their backyard in the 200 block of Holcomb Street and yelling for help, authorities report.

Officers saw that the man was sweating profusely and began speaking with him and believed he was suffering a mental health crisis, police Sgt. Angie Willhite said. They determined that his status warranted an emergency commitment, she added.

Shreveport Fire Department medics already were on the scene to assess the man’s medical status.

The man was handcuffed after a brief struggle and, with the help of fire personnel, was placed in a police cruiser.

Officers learned that the man lived very close by and stopped at his residence to contact his family before taking him to a local hospital. He was unconcious when the officers arrived at the home.

They immediately removed him from the police cruiser and rendered emergency aid, Willhite said. Fire Department medics responded back to the scene and took the man to a local hospital, where he later died. An autopsy was ordered by the Caddo coroner’s office.

