Shreveport man sentenced for possession of drugs, gun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been sentenced for illegally possessing drugs and a weapon, the Department of Justice reports.

US Attorney Brandon Brown announced Tuesday, Aug. 1 that Odis Freeman, 36, was sentenced in District Judge Elizabeth Foote’s courtroom to eight years and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Freeman pleaded guilty back on March 15 to possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to info presented in court, officers with SPD found Freeman in his car with a suspected marijuana cigar in the center console, as well as a loaded Glock magazine, and a Glock Model 30 .45 caliber pistol with an extended magazine under the driver’s side floor mat. Officers also reported finding a bag on the passenger seat that contained several bags of suspected marijuana, and another bag with packing materials, a loaded extended magazine, and a sandwich bag full of suspected marijuana. More than $3,900 in cash was also found in Freeman’s car, the DOJ reports.

After being read his rights, Freeman talked to officers and reportedly admitted he had more marijuana at his house. Officers searched his house and found about 365 g of suspected marijuana, about 28.6 g of suspected methamphetamine, and two doses of alprazolam. Freeman also had packaging materials at his house, plus five .45 caliber shell casings, and a digital scale with marijuana residue on it.

The North Louisiana Crime Lab confirmed the suspected marijuana was in fact marijuana. The suspected meth was determined to be substituted cathinone, a schedule I controlled dangerous substance. The ATF confirmed the gun was functional.

