Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport man sentenced for possession of drugs, gun

A 36-year-old man from Shreveport has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for...
A 36-year-old man from Shreveport has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for possessing drugs and a firearm.(Action News 5)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been sentenced for illegally possessing drugs and a weapon, the Department of Justice reports.

US Attorney Brandon Brown announced Tuesday, Aug. 1 that Odis Freeman, 36, was sentenced in District Judge Elizabeth Foote’s courtroom to eight years and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Freeman pleaded guilty back on March 15 to possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to info presented in court, officers with SPD found Freeman in his car with a suspected marijuana cigar in the center console, as well as a loaded Glock magazine, and a Glock Model 30 .45 caliber pistol with an extended magazine under the driver’s side floor mat. Officers also reported finding a bag on the passenger seat that contained several bags of suspected marijuana, and another bag with packing materials, a loaded extended magazine, and a sandwich bag full of suspected marijuana. More than $3,900 in cash was also found in Freeman’s car, the DOJ reports.

After being read his rights, Freeman talked to officers and reportedly admitted he had more marijuana at his house. Officers searched his house and found about 365 g of suspected marijuana, about 28.6 g of suspected methamphetamine, and two doses of alprazolam. Freeman also had packaging materials at his house, plus five .45 caliber shell casings, and a digital scale with marijuana residue on it.

The North Louisiana Crime Lab confirmed the suspected marijuana was in fact marijuana. The suspected meth was determined to be substituted cathinone, a schedule I controlled dangerous substance. The ATF confirmed the gun was functional.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Shreveport responded to a robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union on E 70th on...
SPD responds to bank robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union
Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, 43
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City captured in New Mexico
Qunchavis Roshun Webster, DOB: 11/18/1996
Man accused of killing bicycle rider in downtown Shreveport arrested
Date, time set for planned outage in Minden to make repairs on substation
Shooting on Ridgeway Avenue in Lakeview.
Teen killed in shooting north of Cross Lake identified by coroner’s office

Latest News

Burn bans issued in the ArkLaTex due to extremely dry conditions
Make A Wish: Cade
Homer teen to live like a Marine thanks to Make-A-Wish
Shreveport fraternity chapter accepting applications for youth mentorship program
Shreveport fraternity chapter accepting applications for youth mentorship program
North Louisiana LEAP 2022 test results to be announced
LEAP 2022 testing results for north Louisiana schools to be announced