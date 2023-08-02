Getting Answers
Shreveport fraternity chapter accepting applications for youth mentorship program

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every year, a local fraternity dedicates hours of service and mentorship to young male students.

The Rho Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated has been serving the area for 100 years! Their mentorship program, Omega Lamplighters, helps middle and high schoolers develop leadership talents and grow into strong young men.

Junior Lamplighters are between 10 and 13-years-old, and Omega Lamplighters are between 14 and 18-years-old. The young men learn about planning, execution, reporting ideas and how to raise their aspirations through different projects.

If you would like to apply, click here. Applications are $25 and are due by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31.

