Man arrested for reportedly trying to shoot relative over argument about microwave
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of an armed person just after 4 p.m. on July 31 in the 4800 block of Kennedy Drive.
Upon arrival, officials found 75-year-old Fred Jones armed with a weapon. They say he attempted to shoot a male relative after an argument, but the gun reportedly malfunctioned.
Police say the argument reportedly stemmed from a disagreement about using the microwave. Jones was arrested and charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder.
