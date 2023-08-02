Man arrested for reportedly trying to shoot relative over argument about microwave

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of an armed person just after 4 p.m. on July 31 in the 4800 block of Kennedy Drive.

Upon arrival, officials found 75-year-old Fred Jones armed with a weapon. They say he attempted to shoot a male relative after an argument, but the gun reportedly malfunctioned.

Police say the argument reportedly stemmed from a disagreement about using the microwave. Jones was arrested and charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

