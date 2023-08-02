Homer teen to live like a Marine thanks to Make-A-Wish
HOMER, La. (KSLA) - Dreams are coming true for one Homer teen thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Thirteen-year-old Cade is going to be a Marine for a day! The teen and his mom will fly from Homer to San Diego, where he will spend a week at the home of the United States Marine Corp. Cade chose this as his wish because he has a medical condition that will prevent him from enlisting when he’s older.
A special send-off celebration will be waiting for Cade on Aug. 2 at the Shreveport Regional Airport. Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana and soldiers based from Company B of the 4th Marine Division, 23rd Marine Regiment, 1st Battalion will surprise Cade with a boot-camp before he boards the plane.
Cade has wanted to be a Marine since he was little kid! His family has a long history of military service, including his mom’s cousin who served in Vietnam, and his uncle who is currently a Marine.
CADE’S ITENERARY:
- Watch a cadet graduation ceremony
- Visit the Recruit Depot
- Meet the base’s English Bulldog mascot Bruno
- Have lunch with cadets in the mess hall
- Visit Camp Pendleton
- Observe Weapons Field Training
- Participate in weapons training simulator
- And more!
