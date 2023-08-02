Homer teen to live like a Marine thanks to Make-A-Wish

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - Dreams are coming true for one Homer teen thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Thirteen-year-old Cade is going to be a Marine for a day! The teen and his mom will fly from Homer to San Diego, where he will spend a week at the home of the United States Marine Corp. Cade chose this as his wish because he has a medical condition that will prevent him from enlisting when he’s older.

A special send-off celebration will be waiting for Cade on Aug. 2 at the Shreveport Regional Airport. Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana and soldiers based from Company B of the 4th Marine Division, 23rd Marine Regiment, 1st Battalion will surprise Cade with a boot-camp before he boards the plane.

Cade has wanted to be a Marine since he was little kid! His family has a long history of military service, including his mom’s cousin who served in Vietnam, and his uncle who is currently a Marine.

CADE’S ITENERARY:

Watch a cadet graduation ceremony

Visit the Recruit Depot

Meet the base’s English Bulldog mascot Bruno

Have lunch with cadets in the mess hall

Visit Camp Pendleton

Observe Weapons Field Training

Participate in weapons training simulator

And more!

