Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Homer teen to live like a Marine thanks to Make-A-Wish

A boy's wish is coming true as the Make a Wish foundation is helping him become a marine.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - Dreams are coming true for one Homer teen thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Thirteen-year-old Cade is going to be a Marine for a day! The teen and his mom will fly from Homer to San Diego, where he will spend a week at the home of the United States Marine Corp. Cade chose this as his wish because he has a medical condition that will prevent him from enlisting when he’s older.

A special send-off celebration will be waiting for Cade on Aug. 2 at the Shreveport Regional Airport. Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana and soldiers based from Company B of the 4th Marine Division, 23rd Marine Regiment, 1st Battalion will surprise Cade with a boot-camp before he boards the plane.

Cade has wanted to be a Marine since he was little kid! His family has a long history of military service, including his mom’s cousin who served in Vietnam, and his uncle who is currently a Marine.

CADE’S ITENERARY:

  • Watch a cadet graduation ceremony
  • Visit the Recruit Depot
  • Meet the base’s English Bulldog mascot Bruno
  • Have lunch with cadets in the mess hall
  • Visit Camp Pendleton
  • Observe Weapons Field Training
  • Participate in weapons training simulator
  • And more!

KSLA SALUTES>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Shreveport responded to a robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union on E 70th on...
SPD responds to bank robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union
Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, 43
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City captured in New Mexico
Qunchavis Roshun Webster, DOB: 11/18/1996
Man accused of killing bicycle rider in downtown Shreveport arrested
Date, time set for planned outage in Minden to make repairs on substation
Shooting on Ridgeway Avenue in Lakeview.
Teen killed in shooting north of Cross Lake identified by coroner’s office

Latest News

Shreveport fraternity chapter accepting applications for youth mentorship program
Shreveport fraternity chapter accepting applications for youth mentorship program
North Louisiana LEAP 2022 test results to be announced
LEAP 2022 testing results for north Louisiana schools to be announced
Bossier City honors Hayden Travinski
Hayden Travinski honored with key to the city
New law establishes rules for carpool and bus lines in Louisiana
New law establishes rules for carpool and bus lines in Louisiana