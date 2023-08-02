Hayden Travinski honored with key to the city

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An LSU baseball standout from Bossier City got a special honor from the city Tuesday, Aug. 1.

At the city council’s regular meeting, Mayor Tommy Chandler presented Hayden Travinski with a key to the city. Travinski is from the ArkLaTex. He went to school at Airline High.

The baseball star was also recently in Shreveport for an autograph signing at Walmart.

