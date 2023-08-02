Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Hayden Travinski honored with key to the city

By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An LSU baseball standout from Bossier City got a special honor from the city Tuesday, Aug. 1.

At the city council’s regular meeting, Mayor Tommy Chandler presented Hayden Travinski with a key to the city. Travinski is from the ArkLaTex. He went to school at Airline High.

The baseball star was also recently in Shreveport for an autograph signing at Walmart.

Fans come out to support Shreveport native Hayden Travinski

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured
Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, 43
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City captured in New Mexico
A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South Highlands identified by coroner
City of Minden to face citywide outage due to fire at substation
Qunchavis Roshun Webster, DOB: 11/18/1996
Man accused of killing bicycle rider in downtown Shreveport arrested

Latest News

Alvin Kamara stands on the practice field during Saints training camp on July 26, 2023.
Alvin Kamara planning to meet with NFL commissioner Goodell to share his side of Vegas fight story
(Source: Pixabay)
Every Warrior Network hosts golf tournament fundraiser
Warrior Network Gold Tournament
The Shreveport Rugby Club is participating in a tournament on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Rugby teams to gather for tournament July 29