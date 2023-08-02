Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Finance expert gives advice to parents shopping for school supplies

By Tamer Knight
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As school doors begin to open and you shop for the items your child needs, you might notice an increase in the price of those supplies.

Parents across the country are looking at supply lists and calculating their budget as they prepare to send their kids back to school. While it could bring lots of excitement, it may also cost a pretty penny.

Experts from the National Retail Federation (NRF) say with today’s inflated economy, American families are expected to spend a record breaking $41.5 billion compared to $36.9 billion last year.

Financial advisors suggest making a list to avoid overspending.

“You don’t want to put yourself in a bind. Try not to overspend. Make a budget and try to stick to it as much as possible,” Jennier Delcomyn, of Evans Financial Group, said.

Delcomyn also says rather than shopping for convenience, shop at stores that have the supplies you need for a low price. She also urges parents to not spend money on items that aren’t readily needed.

“Don’t feel the need of purchasing everything at the moment because it’s not always needed for the first day of school,” she advised.

Families across the ArkLaTex are finding different ways to save.

“We are a family of six. I have four kids, one daughter and three boys, so it’s nice that I can hold on to the gently used items from the older boys to pass on to the younger,” Shreveport resident Jaime James said.

While prices may be elevated this year, retailers have ensured that they are stocked with all your back-to-school needs.

Click here to find back-to-school shopping deals.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured
Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, 43
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City captured in New Mexico
A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South Highlands identified by coroner
City of Minden to face citywide outage due to fire at substation
Gov. John Bel Edwards
New Louisiana laws go into effect on Aug. 1

Latest News

Marvkevea’s Learning Center hosts 5th back-to-school giveaway
Marvkevea’s Learning Center hosts 5th back-to-school giveaway
Apollo cheerleaders tumble into new school year
Apollo cheerleaders tumble into new school year
Evermore Educational Services offering back-to-school tutoring
Evermore Educational Services offering back-to-school tutoring
Red River Elementary principal ready to welcome students back
Red River Elementary principal ready to welcome students back
Booker T. Washington band gives sneak peek performance