District E community meeting talks crime and more

By Donna Keeya
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Members of the community joined Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson, of District E, for a community meeting to discuss the city and how it can be improved.

Topics of discussion included:

  • Crime and public safety
  • Streets
  • Economic development
  • Property standards
  • Planning and zoning
  • Parish commission collaboration

In an update from the city’s water department, they said a new ozone system will be used to improve the taste and smell of tap water.

“It is going to greatly improve the taste and odor issues you see during the summertime. That happens a lot,” Brandon Snead from the water department said. “It doesn’t make the water undrinkable or unsafe. It’s just an aesthetic issue.”

To improve the crime rate, SPD Chief Wayne Smith said they’re working with other law enforcement agencies to help the fight against crime.

“And a lot of people are going to jail. I wanted y’all to know some of the people that are going to jail are some of your relatives. Some of our own blood,” the chief said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

