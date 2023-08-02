Getting Answers
Daycare worker arrested for allegedly choking 3-year-old

(WCAX)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department began an investigation into a daycare worker on June 21 after allegations of abuse.

Carneshia Tramiel, 36, was accused of choking a 3-year-old child while working at the Child’s Play Development Center on Grigsby Street. Police say the child suffered minor injuries, but had the potential to cause serious damage.

Officials were able to get video footage that led to her arrest for one count of cruelty to a juvenile. SPD says Tramiel’s mug shot can’t be released because cruelty to a juvenile is not considered a violent offense.

The investigation is ongoing.

