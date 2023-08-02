Dangerous heatwave continues across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! The super sizzling heat continues today with highs ranging from 102 on the low end to 106 on the high end. Feels like temperatures may get a little out of control again with some models suggesting maximums near 120. Lows tonight will only drop to the low-80s so not much relief there. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for most of the region through 9PM this evening.

This dangerous heatwave then continues through the end of the week with daily highs near 103 and feels like temperatures each day above 110. Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be extended all the way through Friday with future forecast updates. This will truly be a dangerous stretch of heat for the ArkLaTex so limit your time outdoors if possible!

Looking ahead to the weekend, not much relief unfortunately. Temperatures will tick down just a few degrees but highs will still be above 100 and humidity could be even higher creating a dangerous heat index above 110 once again. As far as rain chances, we could see a handful of storms around this weekend and into early next week as moisture increases slightly but no widespread or beneficial rainfall is expected from this.

Stay safe and stay cool!

-Matt Jones

