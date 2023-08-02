Dangerous heat continues through this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We are at the half-way point of the week but sadly not the half-way point in the heat. Triple digits are likely once again today with the forecast high being around 103. The entire ArkLaTex is under Excessive Heat Warning until late this evening and feels like temperatures are going to rise above 110 again. Nothing for rain chances really the rest of this week so the dry conditions will continue, multiple counties and parishes are under a burn ban because of the dry weather.

This dangerous heatwave then continues through the end of the week with daily highs near 103 and feels like temperatures each day above 110. Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be extended all the way through Friday with future forecast updates. This will truly be a dangerous stretch of heat for the ArkLaTex so limit your time outdoors if possible!

Looking ahead to the weekend, not much relief unfortunately. Temperatures will tick down just a few degrees but highs will still be above 100 and humidity could be even higher creating a dangerous heat index above 110 once again. As far as rain chances, we could see a handful of storms around this weekend and into early next week as moisture increases slightly but no widespread or beneficial rainfall is expected from this.

