Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Dangerous heat continues through this weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We are at the half-way point of the week but sadly not the half-way point in the heat. Triple digits are likely once again today with the forecast high being around 103. The entire ArkLaTex is under Excessive Heat Warning until late this evening and feels like temperatures are going to rise above 110 again. Nothing for rain chances really the rest of this week so the dry conditions will continue, multiple counties and parishes are under a burn ban because of the dry weather.

This dangerous heatwave then continues through the end of the week with daily highs near 103 and feels like temperatures each day above 110. Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be extended all the way through Friday with future forecast updates. This will truly be a dangerous stretch of heat for the ArkLaTex so limit your time outdoors if possible!

Looking ahead to the weekend, not much relief unfortunately. Temperatures will tick down just a few degrees but highs will still be above 100 and humidity could be even higher creating a dangerous heat index above 110 once again. As far as rain chances, we could see a handful of storms around this weekend and into early next week as moisture increases slightly but no widespread or beneficial rainfall is expected from this.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Shreveport responded to a robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union on E 70th on...
SPD responds to bank robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union
Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, 43
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City captured in New Mexico
Qunchavis Roshun Webster, DOB: 11/18/1996
Man accused of killing bicycle rider in downtown Shreveport arrested
Date, time set for planned outage in Minden to make repairs on substation
Shooting on Ridgeway Avenue in Lakeview.
Teen killed in shooting north of Cross Lake identified by coroner’s office

Latest News

Highs in the triple digits today
Austin's Wednesday Midday Weather Update
Dangerous heatwave continues today
Dangerous heatwave continues across the ArkLaTex
Dangerous heatwave continues today
Matt's morning weather update
Feels like temperatures getting close to 120 for tomorrow
Sizzling Summer Heat!