Coushatta Water System issues boil advisory

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - The entire town of Coushatta is currently under a boil advisory.

On August 2, a boil advisory has been announced for the entire town of Coushatta, Louisiana. The advisory has been placed due to low water pressure below 20 PSI.

The boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.

It Is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing of teeth, or using it for food preparation, and rinsing foods.

