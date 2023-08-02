Commissioner Steven Jackson announces candidacy for La. House of Representatives

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the Caddo Parish commissioners is running for the Louisiana House of Representatives in the upcoming fall election.

Commissioner Steven Jackson will hold an official announcement party Thursday, Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lynx Restore Bar, located at 3940 Greenwood Rd. He’s vying for the District 2 seat.

Jackson is a native of Shreveport and a graduate of Woodlawn High, Grambling State University, and LSUS. He has served two terms with the Caddo Parish Commission.

“I am deeply encouraged by grassroots support we receive as we talk to and engage with constituents across the district. They value the work ethic and experience that I bring to the table and they value the work that we have put in as a Caddo Parish commissioner. We have data that show strong support for our campaign. We also have had a very impressive fundraising effort to build on resources we already had on hand. I am excited and looking forward to running a strong race. I solicit all prayers and support as we continue to keep the faith,” said Jackson.

Jackson’s team released the following list of accomplishments during his time on the commission:

Establish Southern University Law School satellite in Shreveport

Help bring Amazon to north Shreveport, creating 1,000 jobs once opened

Supported increased funding for summer youth employment with the parish

Reformed Caddo Parish retirement system and travel policy

Discontinued practice of tying commission pay raises to employee raises

Instrumental in establishing mobile COVID-19 testing in underserved community at the height of pandemic

Established the E.E. Edwards Jones Housing Trust Fund and has securing $200 million in funding from the La. Housing Corporation for housing in Shreveport-Bossier

Secured $1million to help support building Caddo Common Urban Park

Enacting legislation to place a moratorium on payday lending companies

Established the wheel chair ramps program for Caddo Parish seniors and military veterans

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.