Career Adventures assists with finding job opportunities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Yellow Corporation, a national trucking company, recently file for bankruptcy, and it could impact dozens of residents across the ArkLaTex. An area employment agency says not to worry, though, if you need to find a job.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Yellow Corporation shut down operations Sunday, June 30 following layoffs of hundreds of nonunion employees Friday, June 29.

Career Adventures says there are plenty of jobs out there. The agency announced its employment back-to-school push with a job fair.

There are also jobs available at Prolec GE, a renewable energy company. Career Adventures says they have seen an uptick in the job market as companies bounce back from the pandemic.

“We saw a reproduction of 30% to what we were doing in prior years. We came out pretty heavy, and now we are larger than we were prior to COVID, and we continue to grow each year,” Vice President of Operations Randy Miller said.

Miller says next week they are focusing on a hiring event for Sports South. Jobs will start out at $18-24/hr.

The event will be held August the 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

