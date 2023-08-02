Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Career Adventures assists with finding job opportunities

By Angelia Allen
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Yellow Corporation, a national trucking company, recently file for bankruptcy, and it could impact dozens of residents across the ArkLaTex. An area employment agency says not to worry, though, if you need to find a job.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Yellow Corporation shut down operations Sunday, June 30 following layoffs of hundreds of nonunion employees Friday, June 29.

Career Adventures says there are plenty of jobs out there. The agency announced its employment back-to-school push with a job fair.

There are also jobs available at Prolec GE, a renewable energy company. Career Adventures says they have seen an uptick in the job market as companies bounce back from the pandemic.

“We saw a reproduction of 30% to what we were doing in prior years. We came out pretty heavy, and now we are larger than we were prior to COVID, and we continue to grow each year,” Vice President of Operations Randy Miller said.

Miller says next week they are focusing on a hiring event for Sports South. Jobs will start out at $18-24/hr.

The event will be held August the 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured
Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, 43
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City captured in New Mexico
A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South Highlands identified by coroner
City of Minden to face citywide outage due to fire at substation
Qunchavis Roshun Webster, DOB: 11/18/1996
Man accused of killing bicycle rider in downtown Shreveport arrested

Latest News

Bossier City honors Hayden Travinski
Hayden Travinski honored with key to the city
Shreveport teen shot on Marquette Street
Teenager shot on Marquette Street
Inflation
Finance expert gives advice to parents shopping for school supplies while dealing with inflation
Date, time set for planned outage in Minden to make repairs on substation