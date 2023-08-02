Caddo Parish School Board president announces candidacy for La. House of Representatives

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The current president of the Caddo Parish School Board is eyeing a new venture.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, Dr. Terence Vinson plans to host constituents, family members, friends, and supporters to formally announce his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives. He plans to run for the District 2 seat.

Vinson graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and got a doctorate in education from Grambling State University. He also serves as the chair of the education department at Southern University Shreveport.

Vinson says if elected, he’ll work to ensure women get equal pay for equal work, address educational disparities by making sure universal pre-k is available to everyone, and will work to secure funding for infrastructure improvements involving high speed internet, streets, and drainage.

The public is invited to attend his campaign announcement, which will be held Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center in downtown. For more information about his policies and background, click here, or call 318-595-1015, or email vinsonforstaterep@gmail.com.

