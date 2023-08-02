Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Caddo Parish School Board president announces candidacy for La. House of Representatives

Dr. Terence Vinson
Dr. Terence Vinson(Derrick Henderson)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The current president of the Caddo Parish School Board is eyeing a new venture.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, Dr. Terence Vinson plans to host constituents, family members, friends, and supporters to formally announce his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives. He plans to run for the District 2 seat.

Vinson graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and got a doctorate in education from Grambling State University. He also serves as the chair of the education department at Southern University Shreveport.

Vinson says if elected, he’ll work to ensure women get equal pay for equal work, address educational disparities by making sure universal pre-k is available to everyone, and will work to secure funding for infrastructure improvements involving high speed internet, streets, and drainage.

The public is invited to attend his campaign announcement, which will be held Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center in downtown. For more information about his policies and background, click here, or call 318-595-1015, or email vinsonforstaterep@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Shreveport responded to a robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union on E 70th on...
SPD responds to bank robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union
Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, 43
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City captured in New Mexico
Qunchavis Roshun Webster, DOB: 11/18/1996
Man accused of killing bicycle rider in downtown Shreveport arrested
Date, time set for planned outage in Minden to make repairs on substation
Shooting on Ridgeway Avenue in Lakeview.
Teen killed in shooting north of Cross Lake identified by coroner’s office

Latest News

If the millage is approved, Hope Public Schools could see some significant improvements at...
Hope School District seeks millage increase for various projects
Hope School District asking for millage increase to fund various projects
Hope School District asking for millage increase to fund various projects
Gov. John Bel Edwards
New Louisiana laws go into effect on Aug. 1
Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler
Bossier Mayor Tommy Chandler introduces term limits ordinance