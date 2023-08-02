Blood drive being held to commemorate 8-year anniversary of SPD officer’s death

Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is hosting a memorial blood drive for an officer who was killed in the line of duty back in 2015.

The blood drive will be held Thursday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1234 Texas St. in Shreveport. The drive is being held in remembrance of Officer Thomas LaValley, who was killed Aug. 5, 2015.

Grover Cannon was convicted in LaValley’s death in 2019. And in 2022, the court affirmed his conviction after one of Cannon’s lawyers asked for the conviction to be overturned. Cannon was sentenced to life in prison for LaValley’s death.

Those who donate will receive a custom insulated water bottle with a carry handle, while supplies last.

