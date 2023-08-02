Ark. group collects over 6K signatures on petition to oppose LEARNS Act

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - For 45 days, volunteers across the state of Arkansas have gathered signatures for a petition to put the LEARNS Act on the November 2024 ballot.

The act was approved by lawmakers to overhaul the education system in the state. Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) say this action should be a decision made by voters and not the legislature.

The deadline for signatures was 5 p.m. July 31.

“We are positive we are about 300 on the positive side and we are definite in the margin of error,” said Steve Grappe, executive director of CAPES.

He said according to their count on the final day, more than 6,800 signatures from the 75 counties in Ark. came in. The next step in this petition drive is for the Secretary of State to verify the signatures.

“If we have the numbers and happen to fall below the 54,000, and still have at least 75% that are verified, we qualify to what is called a cure period and in that cure period we get an extra 30 days to submit enough signatures to make up the difference they kicked out,” said Grappe.

He said they will continue to collect signatures while the Secretary of State does its count.

