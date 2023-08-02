2023 Military Night brings military students, families together

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Schools hosted its annual military support night for military students and families.

This event took place at the Bossier Civic Center in Bossier City on August 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event was a way for the families to connect with fellow students and get better acquainted with administration and staff.

Dozens of families gathered at the civic center to kick off the new school year.

On average, military students move every 2 to 3 years.

Leaders say they wanted to do their part to help those students feel welcomed in Bossier Parish.

