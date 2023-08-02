Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
15-year-old in possession of 3 firearms arrested by SPD

By Amia Lewis
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police arrested a runaway juvenile who was in possession of multiple guns.

On Tuesday, August 1, Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team conducted a follow-up investigation of a report of a runaway juvenile. When they arrived at the 4700 block Hilry Huckaby Avenue, police found the juvenile inside.

According to officials with SPD, the 15-year-old was in possession of three firearms. The juvenile was then arrested and charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The 15-year-old was found with 3 firearms.
The 15-year-old was found with 3 firearms.
The guns were taken as evidence.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

