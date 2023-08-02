Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

1 dies, over 50 others hurt in tour bus rollover at Grand Canyon

A person was killed and more than 50 others injured in a rollover crash involving a tour bus at...
A person was killed and more than 50 others injured in a rollover crash involving a tour bus at the Grand Canyon.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. (AP) - One person was killed and more than 50 others injured in a rollover involving a tour bus Tuesday in northern Arizona, authorities said.

The bus rolled over just before 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grand Canyon West, according to the Hualapai Nation Police Department.

Grand Canyon West is run by the tribe but has no operational ties to Grand Canyon National Park, which is managed by the National Park Service.

The rollover involved 57 people; one died, eight were flown to hospitals, and others with injuries that were not critical were driven for treatment, police said in a statement.

The name of the person who died and details on the injured people were not immediately released.

A private tour operator and a visitor’s personal vehicle collided near the Grand Canyon West parking lot, Las Vegas TV station KTNV reported, but tribal officials declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety, which is also investigating the crash, didn’t immediately return calls.

Grand Canyon West is located in northern Mohave County on the west side of the Grand Canyon and the South Rim of the Colorado River.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured
Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, 43
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City captured in New Mexico
A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South Highlands identified by coroner
City of Minden to face citywide outage due to fire at substation
Gov. John Bel Edwards
New Louisiana laws go into effect on Aug. 1

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power
The indictment against former President Donald Trump charging him by the Justice Department for...
The election-meddling indictment against Trump is sprawling. Here’s a breakdown of the case
Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges by a federal grand jury. (CNN)
Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power
This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S....
The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters
A Harrisonburg police officer has taken in a kitten that was found abandoned.
‘Just couldn’t let her go’: Officer takes in abandoned kitten thrown from vehicle