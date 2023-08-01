Texarkana family says thanks to detective who solved cold case
John Neal Jr.’s family holds balloon release where his body was found
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA (KSLA) — A Texarkana family wanted to say thank you to a detective who solved a cold case.
The family of John Neal Jr. held a balloon release Monday (July 31) in the same location where his body was found.
You may remember that Neal died from a shooting in 2018. Police then found his body inside a burned car.
Last week, we gave you the First Alert that police arrested a man suspected of Neal’s death.
Detective Thomas Shaddix said he took a personal interest in the case and worked until he found a suspect.
