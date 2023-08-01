Getting Answers
Teens being tried as adults in recent violent crimes in Shreveport

(WRDW)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday, Aug. 1 that two juvenile offenders will be tried as adults due to the nature of their alleged crimes.

In a hearing in Caddo Parish Juvenile Court on July 21, probable cause was found for Quinterrion Geiggar, 17, in connection with the armed robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery driver on July 18. The DA’s office says Geiggar called in a delivery order, then ambushed the driver in the carport of the house, put a gun to her neck, and robbed her of the pizza and $48 in cash.

In a separate hearing on July 31, probable cause was found for Kamron Crew, 16, in connection with two counts of attempted second-degree murder. The DA’s office says on July 21, Crew was the backseat passenger in a car driving through the parking lot of a gas station at Stoner and Creswell avenues. While the car was facing another car at the pump, Crew reportedly got out and fired several shots at the driver and passenger of the other, seriously injuring both of them.

Both defendants will be transferred to Caddo Correctional Center pending their trials.

