Teachers turn to social media, Amazon wish lists to help them equip, decorate their classrooms

(KSLA) — The first day of school is right around the corner. Teachers are sharpening pencils, refilling candy bowls and doing everything they can to put their classrooms together.

While the state and district supplies some of the classroom essentials, many teachers prioritize decorating and getting additional supplies to make their classroom feel more like home.

“A lot of the time, kids are here for eight hours of the day, so you want to create a space that’s welcoming,” fourth-grade teacher Brittany Murray said. “You don’t know what their mornings started with, and so you want to make sure your space welcomes them in a way that’s loving and respectful.”

But with a large chunk of these costs coming from their own pockets, many teachers create Amazon wish lists to help fund the classrooms of their dreams.

“It’s like Christmas in July when we post our lists. So it’s fun to make,” Murray said. “I look at other teachers’ and see what they have on their lists. And then I put it on my Facebook, and I put it on my Instagram. I’ve had a lot of friends, I’ve also had a lot of teachers get me things, which I think is kind of ironic and funny because it’s like teachers supporting other teachers.”

To help make ends meet, Bossier School District does provide its teachers with a credit for their classroom supplies.

“Bossier Parish does a $100 reimbursement check,” Murray explained. “So for anything we spend, we get reimbursed up to $100, which is really nice.”

One elementary school principal said buying classroom supplies is particularly hard for first-year teachers.

“Lots of new teachers, especially new teachers, haven’t accumulated supplies over the years, you know, for students who don’t bring supplies,” Stockwell Elementary principal Brooke Nolte said. “And so it’s really helpful for them to get pencils and Expo markers and Kleenex and construction paper and all the things that are needed instead of having to spend that money out of their pocket.

The community is supporting educators by buying items off wish lists or donating to school supply drives, Nolte said. “And so it’s really important that our community supports us so that teachers aren’t having to dig into their own pocket to purchase school supplies for students.”

