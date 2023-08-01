Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SPD responds to bank robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union

Police in Shreveport responded to a robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union on E 70th on...
Police in Shreveport responded to a robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union on E 70th on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 1).

It happened at the Campus Federal Credit Union in the 1500 block of E 70th Street around 4 p.m. Police say a man dressed in a yellow shirt and blue shorts entered the bank and acted as if he had a weapon. An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

Police in Shreveport responded to a robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union on E 70th on...
Police in Shreveport responded to a robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union on E 70th on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.(KSLA)

No injuries were reported.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured
Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, 43
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City captured in New Mexico
A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South Highlands identified by coroner
City of Minden to face citywide outage due to fire at substation
Gov. John Bel Edwards
New Louisiana laws go into effect on Aug. 1

Latest News

Abounding Grace Ministries hosts back-to-school bash for middle school and high school students
Abounding Grace Ministries to host back-to-school bash for middle school, high school students
A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South Highlands identified by coroner
Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, 43
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City captured in New Mexico
Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured