SPD responds to bank robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 1).
It happened at the Campus Federal Credit Union in the 1500 block of E 70th Street around 4 p.m. Police say a man dressed in a yellow shirt and blue shorts entered the bank and acted as if he had a weapon. An undisclosed amount of money was taken.
No injuries were reported.
