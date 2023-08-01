SPD responds to bank robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 1).

It happened at the Campus Federal Credit Union in the 1500 block of E 70th Street around 4 p.m. Police say a man dressed in a yellow shirt and blue shorts entered the bank and acted as if he had a weapon. An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

Police in Shreveport responded to a robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union on E 70th on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (KSLA)

No injuries were reported.

