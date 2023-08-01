SPD recruiting to fill open positions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking to fill quite a few open positions.

SPD holds physical fitness classes as part of its pretraining for the police academy. (SPD)

The academy is looking to recruit qualified candidates for its pre-academy physical training classes. Cpl. Chris Bordelon and Tiffany Oliver with SPD joined KSLA Tuesday, Aug. 1 to talk about the process. They also talked about how the courses are designed to offer the most success to candidates, what characteristic the police department looks for in candidates, what the physical classes entail, and how those who are interested in becoming a police officer can register.

