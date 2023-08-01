Sizzling Summer Heat!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! The super sizzling heat continues today with highs near 103 expected in some places in the ArkLaTex. Feels like temperatures today might get a little out of control with some models suggesting maximums near 120. Sunnier skies today compared to yesterday are going to allow for rapid heating. Lows tonight will eventually drop to the low-80s. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for most of the region and overnight a Heat Advisory will take its place.

The peak of our current heatwave arrives tomorrow and then continues through the end of the week with daily highs near 105 and feels like temperatures each day above 110. Excessive Heat Warnings have now been extended through Wednesday evening and will likely be extended all the way through Friday with future forecast updates. This will truly be a dangerous stretch of heat for the ArkLaTex so limit your time outdoors if possible!

Looking ahead to the weekend, not much relief unfortunately. Temperatures will tick down just a few degrees but highs will still be above 100 and humidity could be even higher creating a dangerous heat index above 110. As far as rain chances, we could see a handful of storms around this weekend and into early next week as moisture increases slightly but no widespread or beneficial rainfall is expected from this.

