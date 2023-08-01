Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport man sentenced for illegally possessing machine gun

On Monday, July 31, Cartavious Cursshuan Pouncy, 21, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, the...
On Monday, July 31, Cartavious Cursshuan Pouncy, 21, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, the Department of Justice reports(Action News 5)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A young man from Shreveport has now been sentenced for illegally possessing a machine gun.

On Monday, July 31, Cartavious Cursshuan Pouncy, 21, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, the Department of Justice reports. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote sentenced Pouncy to 20 months in prison and three years of supervised released for illegal possession of a machine gun. Pouncy pleaded guilty to the crime back on March 16.

The DOJ says officers with the Shreveport Police Department stopped a Dodge Challenger with no tags near Hearne Avenue and Corbitt Street back on May 15, 2022. Pouncy was driving and two other people were in the car. Officers reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, and all three people were told to get out. The DOJ says Pouncy was asked by officers if there were drugs or weapons in the car; he initially said no.

Police searched the car and reported finding a Panther Arms AR pistol (model: DPMS) with two magazines, loaded with 63 rounds of ammo, behind the driver’s seat. The DOJ says after being read his rights, Pouncy admitted the weapon belonged to him and that he had bought it a few days before.

ATF agents examined the gun and found it had a drop-in auto sear, a conversion device, inserted inside to make it a fully automatic machine gun. The DOJ says Pouncy had not registered the weapon with the National Firearm Registration and Transfer Record, nor had he registered any other weapon.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured
The suspect being sought in Bossier City is Ricardo Ruiz Leyva. The 43-year-old is wanted in...
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City is captured in New Mexico
A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South Highlands identified by coroner
City of Minden to face citywide outage due to fire at substation
Dangerous heat ahead this week
Dangerous heatwave ahead this week

Latest News

Bossier Chamber of Commerce holding Pack the Bus school supply drive
CERES, a company that's accustomed to cleaning up after hurricanes and other natural disasters,...
Contractor set to begin second pass through Shreveport to collect June 16 storm debris
NPD looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
6 Bossier schools added to free meal program