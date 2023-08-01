Shreveport man sentenced for illegally possessing machine gun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A young man from Shreveport has now been sentenced for illegally possessing a machine gun.

On Monday, July 31, Cartavious Cursshuan Pouncy, 21, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, the Department of Justice reports. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote sentenced Pouncy to 20 months in prison and three years of supervised released for illegal possession of a machine gun. Pouncy pleaded guilty to the crime back on March 16.

The DOJ says officers with the Shreveport Police Department stopped a Dodge Challenger with no tags near Hearne Avenue and Corbitt Street back on May 15, 2022. Pouncy was driving and two other people were in the car. Officers reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, and all three people were told to get out. The DOJ says Pouncy was asked by officers if there were drugs or weapons in the car; he initially said no.

Police searched the car and reported finding a Panther Arms AR pistol (model: DPMS) with two magazines, loaded with 63 rounds of ammo, behind the driver’s seat. The DOJ says after being read his rights, Pouncy admitted the weapon belonged to him and that he had bought it a few days before.

ATF agents examined the gun and found it had a drop-in auto sear, a conversion device, inserted inside to make it a fully automatic machine gun. The DOJ says Pouncy had not registered the weapon with the National Firearm Registration and Transfer Record, nor had he registered any other weapon.

