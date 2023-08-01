Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Searing heat & humidity continues to plague the ArkLaTex

By Matt Jones
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some bonus cloud cover on Monday helped shave a few degrees off our highs but unfortunately we won’t see that today. Still a few clouds passing through but more sunshine expected overall and this will allow temperatures to heat up even more. I’m forecasting highs anywhere from 100 to 105 across the ArkLaTex this afternoon but feels like temperatures will likely exceed 110 for many.

The peak of our current heatwave arrives tomorrow and then continues through the end of the week with daily highs near 105 and feels like temperatures each day above 110. Excessive Heat Warnings have now been extended through Wednesday evening and will likely be extended all the way through Friday with future forecast updates. This will truly be a dangerous stretch of heat for the ArkLaTex so limit your time outdoors if possible!

Looking ahead to the weekend, not much relief unfortunately. Temperatures will tick down just a few degrees but highs will still be above 100 and humidity could be even higher creating a dangerous heat index above 110.

As far as rain chances, we could see a handful of storms around this weekend and into early next week as moisture increases slightly but no widespread or beneficial rainfall is expected from this.

Have a great day and stay cool!

-Matt Jones

