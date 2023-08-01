Getting Answers
NPD looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

(AP)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NATCHITCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches police were called to the scene of a hit-and-run at 8:48 p.m. on July 31.

The incident happened in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.

Investigators determined an unknown vehicle was travelling northbound, and for reasons under investigation, crashed into a person and fled the area.

James Labone was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation. If you would like to report suspicious activity or have any additional information in regards to this crash, please contact NPD at (318) 352-8101.

