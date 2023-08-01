Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

No date, time set yet for planned outage in Minden to make repairs on substation

(Ky3)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - City officials in Minden say there is still no outage scheduled at this time after there was a fire at a substation in the city.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, the city posted on its Facebook page that a conference call was held that morning involving officials from Entergy, SWEPCO, and the city to talks about when repairs can be made to the Gilark Substation. Entergy officials reemphasized that they want to cause as little inconvenience as possible to the residents and businesses of Minden given the extreme high temperatures in the area. Entergy officials also noted the safety of linemen is a top priority for them.

VIDEO: Minden says only trust information from city about planned power outage

The repair plan will include setting up a temporary bypass to allow Entergy crews to fix the damage at the substation. Officials agree the best time to make these repairs is during the late evening and overnight. However, no planned outage has been scheduled at this time.

Entergy crews are still working to get the proper equipment and materials to make the repairs and are working on a plan to minimize how long the planned outage will need to last. Another conference call is scheduled for late Tuesday night to finalize when the repairs and planned power outage will take place.

Minden officials say they’ll notify residents as soon as a time is scheduled.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured
The suspect being sought in Bossier City is Ricardo Ruiz Leyva. The 43-year-old is wanted in...
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City is captured in New Mexico
A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South Highlands identified by coroner
City of Minden to face citywide outage due to fire at substation
Dangerous heat ahead this week
Dangerous heatwave ahead this week

Latest News

Teens being tried as adults in recent violent crimes in Shreveport
Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured
Shooting on Ridgeway Avenue in Lakeview.
Teen killed in shooting north of Cross Lake identified by coroner’s office
Qunchavis Roshun Webster, DOB: 11/18/1996
Man accused of killing bicycle rider in downtown Shreveport arrested