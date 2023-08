SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Marvkevea’s Learning Center is hosting their fifth annual Backpack and School Supply Giveaway.

The event is happening on Aug. 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. The giveaway is part of the Ratchet City Music Fest.

