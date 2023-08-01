Getting Answers
Limited school supplies available at Ratchet City Music Fest

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 6th annual Ratchet City Music Fest is set for this weekend, and the organizers are dedicating a section to making sure children are ready to go back to school!

Backpacks and supplies will be given away on a first come first served basis. There will also be free haircuts available!

The festival is taking place at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds on Aug. 5. Parents and students will be able to enter for free from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to collect the supplies.

Watch the full interview with Alexis Tucker>>

