Keep your kids healthy when they go back-to-school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Kids are getting ready to go back to school and it’s important to know how to keep them healthy!

Going back to class means children will be sitting and talking closely, sharing supplies and coughing and sneezing near each other. Medical experts say this is the perfect place for germs to spread, leading to common colds, the stomach flu and viral infections.

“From the parent’s perspective, make sure their children are washing their hands for 20 seconds, at least before starting a meal or when eating, they should make sure to wash their hands. If they’re sick and have flu or stomach flu, they should wash their hands more frequently, especially after using the restroom or coughing,” said Dr. Kabiul Haque, assistant professor of family medicine at LSU Health Shreveport.

Haque also suggests that parents send students to school with disinfectants to wipe down their items and hand sanitizer to further prevent the spread of illness.

Another way to prevent the spread of illness is to make sure your child knows how to properly sneeze and cough into their elbows instead of their hand.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL HEALTH TIPS FROM THE CDC:

Wash your hands

Eat healthy meals/snacks & get an hour of physical activity in.

Limit sugary drinks.

Make sure middle/high schoolers aren’t using e-cigarettes or vapes.

Stay cool.

KSLA BACK-TO-SCHOOL 2023>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.