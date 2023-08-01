GloFest to take place August 4

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Taking place on the first Friday of every month, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) is inviting the community and visitors to immerse themselves in the magic of summer.

GloFest is a celebration of vibrant arts in Shreveport; it provides a place for local artists to showcase their talents. Attendees can expect plenty of art, music, and food.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, Casey Jones, marketing director for SRAC, and John Lomax, a local artist, joined KSLA to talk about why GloFest is an unforgettable time.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

