GloFest to take place August 4
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Taking place on the first Friday of every month, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) is inviting the community and visitors to immerse themselves in the magic of summer.
GloFest is a celebration of vibrant arts in Shreveport; it provides a place for local artists to showcase their talents. Attendees can expect plenty of art, music, and food.
On Tuesday, Aug. 1, Casey Jones, marketing director for SRAC, and John Lomax, a local artist, joined KSLA to talk about why GloFest is an unforgettable time.
