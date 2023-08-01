Getting Answers
GloFest to take place August 4

GloFest is happening Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 from 7 to 10 p.m.
GloFest is happening Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 from 7 to 10 p.m.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Taking place on the first Friday of every month, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) is inviting the community and visitors to immerse themselves in the magic of summer.

GloFest is a celebration of vibrant arts in Shreveport; it provides a place for local artists to showcase their talents. Attendees can expect plenty of art, music, and food.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, Casey Jones, marketing director for SRAC, and John Lomax, a local artist, joined KSLA to talk about why GloFest is an unforgettable time.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Attendees can expect plenty of art, music, and food.

