Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Evermore Educational Services offering back-to-school tutoring

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After months on break, some students may need a refresher on what they learned before summer.

Tutor Katy Stewart with Evermore Educational Services sat down with KSLA to answer the following questions:

  • School is just a few days away, is it too late to review with students?
  • What should I do if I notice my child struggling after returning to school?
  • When is it time to seek professional help?
  • Do certain ages struggle more when returning to school?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured
The suspect being sought in Bossier City is Ricardo Ruiz Leyva. The 43-year-old is wanted in...
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City is captured in New Mexico
A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South Highlands identified by coroner
City of Minden to face citywide outage due to fire at substation
Dangerous heat ahead this week
Dangerous heatwave ahead this week

Latest News

Marvkevea’s Learning Center hosts 5th back-to-school giveaway
Marvkevea’s Learning Center hosts 5th back-to-school giveaway
Evermore Educational Services offering back-to-school tutoring
Evermore Educational Services offering back-to-school tutoring
Apollo cheerleaders tumble into new school year
Apollo cheerleaders tumble into new school year
Bos-Man's Barber College offering free back-to-school haircuts
Bos-Man's Barber College offering free back-to-school haircuts
Booker T. Washington band gives sneak peek performance