Domestic violence on the rise in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Domestic violence is on the rise in ArkLaTex. And investigators say more cases are turning deadly.

Domestic violence cases in Shreveport-Bossier and the surrounding area have risen by 25% and domestic violence-related homicide rates have risen by 15%, said Penny Washington, executive director of Diva Empowerment Resource Center.

She is all to familiar with what it takes to service victims of domestic violence. Washington herself is a victim of domestic violence.

“Some of the red flags I see is domestic violence will start out as name calling, taking your phone or telling you where you can’t go, pushing and shoving then it escalates from there.”

Within the past five months, KSLA News 12 has uncovered an unsettling number of domestic violence incidents in Shreveport.

Police said a fight escalated between a man and a woman, resulting in a murder-suicide Sunday, July 30.

On July 9 in Sabine Parish, a man and a woman, both in their 20s, were arguing when the man was stabbed to death, police said. The woman was taken into custody.

On June 17, Shaderrickka Williams allegedly hit a man with her vehicle, injuring him.

And on March 2, the beating death of Heaven Weed. Police have since arrested 33-year-old Brandon Lindsey in connection with her death.

Advocates against domestic violence say that leaving a violent relationship is the most dangerous time and that it’s important for victims to speak out.

“Tell someone, let someone know, a family member, a close friend, someone you can trust, let them hear you story,” Washington said.

